Independent Research Analysts Give Bauer (ETR:B5A) a €18.40 Price Target

Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

ETR:B5A opened at €14.88 ($17.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.91 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. Bauer has a 52-week low of €11.84 ($13.77) and a 52-week high of €24.75 ($28.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.39.

About Bauer

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

