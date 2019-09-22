InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Posts Earnings Results

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02), reports.

Shares of IN stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.31. 491,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,889. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

