iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 0.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 102,606 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

