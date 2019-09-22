iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.64. The stock had a trading volume of 995,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,910. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.35.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.