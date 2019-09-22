iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 236.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEZU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 158,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 81,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,620. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $31.07.

