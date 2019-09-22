iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.15. 1,013,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $168.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

