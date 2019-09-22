iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Trimmed by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.51. The stock had a trading volume of 82,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.89 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

