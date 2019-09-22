iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2,658.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,484 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

