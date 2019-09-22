Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $80.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITRI. ValuEngine raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Itron from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

ITRI stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $77.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,978,453.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,661 shares of company stock worth $5,126,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Itron by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Itron by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

