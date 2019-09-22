Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 193,188 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 293,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 527.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 174,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $24.72.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.