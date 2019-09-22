Jane Street Group LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after buying an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. 1,117,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,285. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71.

