Jane Street Group LLC Invests $6.25 Million in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avalara by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avalara by 16,646.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 185,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $21,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $531,230.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,047 shares of company stock worth $77,111,828. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.37.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

