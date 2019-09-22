Jefferies Financial Group Increases National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 880

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 955 ($12.48) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 904.93 ($11.82).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 851.50 ($11.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 849.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 841.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13.

In other news, insider Andrew Agg sold 13,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00), for a total transaction of £114,453.06 ($149,553.19). Also, insider Amanda Mesler purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,660.13).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

