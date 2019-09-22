Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie began coverage on SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

