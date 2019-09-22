John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WDGJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WDGJF remained flat at $$4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.