Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. ValuEngine cut Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

