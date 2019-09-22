Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Financial Comparison

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Jones Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 1.41 $12.62 million $0.33 6.02 Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jones Energy. Jones Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Coast Oil Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Jones Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jones Energy has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Jones Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Jones Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Jones Energy does not pay a dividend. Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Jones Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 23.98% 6.20% 6.20% Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30%

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Jones Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

