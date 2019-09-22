JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €18.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.40 ($17.91).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €12.76 ($14.84) on Thursday. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a 1-year high of €12.62 ($14.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.27.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

