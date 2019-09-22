JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €32.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.30 ($37.56) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.14 ($44.34).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €35.81 ($41.63) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a one year high of €39.21 ($45.59). The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.66.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.