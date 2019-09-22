JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEIR. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,746.33 ($22.82).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 999.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,415.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

