JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Liberum Capital cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Get WEIR GRP PLC/S alerts:

WEGRY stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. WEIR GRP PLC/S’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for WEIR GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEIR GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.