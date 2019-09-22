JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 61” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 61 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 59 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 56.28.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

