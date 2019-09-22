Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €5.10 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.51 ($8.73).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.72 ($6.65) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of €9.66 ($11.23). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

