Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.07.

KML has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

KML stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.94. 296,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,519. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$51.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Canada will post 0.3802545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

