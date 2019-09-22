Kings Point Capital Management Buys 1,515 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.6% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Honeywell International by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.31. 3,228,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,802. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

