Kings Point Capital Management Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $111.18. 6,978,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,315,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

