Kings Point Capital Management Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $312,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.79. 2,042,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,262. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

