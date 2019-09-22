Kings Point Capital Management Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises about 1.3% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,820. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $194.93. 2,100,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $209.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.25 and a 200 day moving average of $181.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

