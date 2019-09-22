Kings Point Capital Management Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.53. 1,564,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,274. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $373.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

