Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 4,144 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 40,533,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,886,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

