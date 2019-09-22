Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Wedgewood Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 33,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,229.93. 1,573,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,267. The company has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,192.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

