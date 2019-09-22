Kings Point Capital Management Takes Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 154.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 29,168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,159. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

