Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,538 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Knowles by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 149,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

