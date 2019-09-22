Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,377,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.97. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently -38.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.