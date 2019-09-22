Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $7,791.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, DEx.top and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

