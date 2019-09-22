Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Receives €61.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.54 ($70.40).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXS. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Lanxess alerts:

ETR LXS traded down €1.08 ($1.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €54.66 ($63.56). 687,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of €53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12 month high of €67.50 ($78.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.