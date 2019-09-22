Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $56.33. 4,804,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

