Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 3.5% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.11. 2,378,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.86. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

