Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,943,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Linde by 50.0% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 28.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Linde by 405.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.11. 2,378,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,160. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

