LogisCoin (LGS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One LogisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. LogisCoin has a total market cap of $16,040.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00204892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.01202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc.

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

