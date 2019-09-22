LTO Network Reaches Market Cap of $9.17 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One LTO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. LTO Network has a market cap of $9.17 million and $1.45 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00203024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.01173786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00090961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network's total supply is 453,403,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,875,279 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

