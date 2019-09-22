Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $74,290.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00203037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.06 or 0.01183613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00090308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

