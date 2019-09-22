Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.51 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. 1,015,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

