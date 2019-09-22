Manna Achieves Market Cap of $277,977.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $277,977.00 and $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006041 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,497,631 coins and its circulating supply is 556,336,345 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

