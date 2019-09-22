Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Get Mantech International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mantech International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mantech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.20.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $2,204,659.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,162.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $603,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,206.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 4,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.