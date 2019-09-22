Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.98% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $492,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,681,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,487 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $180,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after acquiring an additional 974,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,396,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,926,000 after buying an additional 964,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $93,139,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. 3,216,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

