Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,701,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328,621 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Marvell Technology Group worth $112,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 233,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 136,152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,100,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 154,381 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,581,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 1,381,562 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 64,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,454.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,629 shares in the company, valued at $40,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $912,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,933 shares of company stock worth $13,060,882. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

