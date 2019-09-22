Matrix AI Network (MAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $356,874.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $356,874.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 619,662,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,514,887 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, LBank, HADAX, DDEX, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

