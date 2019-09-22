Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of MATW opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Matthews International’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,573,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 215.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

