MedicCoin (MEDIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $978.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $29,790.00 and $978.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000625 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 296,736,144 coins and its circulating supply is 296,735,707 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.